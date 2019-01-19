European giants willing to offer Chelsea star £63,000-a-week wage increase in attempt to seal transfer

Bayern Munich are said to be ready to hand Chelsea and England youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi a huge wage increase to tempt him into the leaving the Blues.

It’s clear for all to see that Bayern are keen on signing Hudson-Odoi, and it looks like the German giants are ready to push the boat out in order to bring the 18-year-old to Bavaria.

According to the Sun, the Bundesliga outfit are willing to pay the wide-man wages of £85,000-a-week in order to tempt him into joining them.

This would be a massive increase in pay for Hudson-Odoi, who currently earns just £22,000-a-week according to the Daily Mail, meaning that if the winger were to sign this deal with Bayern, he would be increasing his wages by a whopping £63,000-a-week.

Bayern’s offer to Hudson-Odoi also includes the promise of consistent first-team minutes as per the Sun, something Chelsea are yet to provide the player with so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi has only made two Premier League appearances for the club this term, clocking up 51 minutes over the course of those two games.

Although the England youngster hasn’t got a whole lot of experience under his belt, it’s easy to see why a club as big as Bayern would want him given how he’s performed in his appearances for the Blues.

If Hudson-Odoi is serious about taking his game to the next level, it may be worth him packing his bags and heading off to Germany, something we’ve seen has worked wonders for stars like Reiss Nelson and, more namely, Jadon Sancho, in recent times.