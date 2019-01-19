Chelsea are reportedly hopeful that Gonzalo Higuain will complete his move early next week in order to make his debut against Tottenham.

As noted by the Guardian, the 31-year-old is said to be closing in on a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, following on from their successful stint together at Napoli.

However, such a move would mean that he would be cutting short his season-long loan move to AC Milan from Juventus, but the move has been delayed as they continue talks over signing his replacement.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are expected to meet with Genoa officials again on Tuesday to wrap up a deal for Krzysztof Piatek, after which, Higuain will undoubtedly be allowed to move on.

With that in mind, it then makes sense that The Mirror are claiming that Higuain will arrive in England in the coming days to complete his transfer to join the Blues, which in turn would see him join in time to make his debut against Spurs in their crunch League Cup encounter, as touted by the Sun.

The Argentine talisman has endured a difficult six months at the San Siro, netting just eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions as he has struggled to hit top form.

However, Sarri and Chelsea will be more concerned with his form at Napoli, which saw him enjoy the most prolific campaign of his career to date under the Italian tactician when he bagged 38 goals in just 42 games in the 2015/16 season.

Time will tell whether or not Sarri can get that out of him again at Chelsea, but given their troubles in front of goal so far this season, it will certainly be welcomed with neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud proving capable of making such an important impact up top.