Jose Mourinho receives offer from European giants to return to football management just a month after Man United sacking

Jose Mourinho looks like he’s been offered a way back into football management, just a month after the 55-year-old was sacked by Premier League giants Man United.

Mourinho was let go by United in December after a torrid start to the season in which the Red Devils lost five of their opening 17 league outings.

However despite him being let go by United, it seems like another footballing powerhouse are keen on handing Mourinho a chance to return to football management.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho has received an offer from Inter Milan to return to management with the Italian giants, an offer that might just be worth taking from the 55-year-old’s point of view.

During his last stint with Inter, Mourinho was a huge hit, as he oversaw the club’s first-ever treble, as well as another Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana.

Mourinho turned Inter into the best team in the world in his short time at the club, something that may get fans of the club excited about a potential return for the Portuguese figure.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mourinho takes up Inter’s offer and returns to the San Siro, as well as seeing whether he’ll be able to replicate the success he managed to achieve first time round should he take up the opportunity to reunite with the Italian outfit.