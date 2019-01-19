Rea Madrid table €160M transfer offer for world class midfield talent

Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer of €160M for Serbia and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player who’s also on Barcelona’s transfer wish-list.

Real have been far from at their best so far this season, and it seems like the club are ready to spend big in order to get their squad ready for next season.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blacos have tabled a huge €160M offer for Milinkovic-Savic, with it also being noted that Real’s aim would be to sign the player in the summer, and not in this month’s January window.

The report also states that Barcelona are interested in signing the Serbian international, however it looks like the Blaugrana don’t have the edge over Real in the race for the midfielder if this report is anything to go off.

Milinkovic-Savic has really made a name for himself these past 18 months, with the Serb managing to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world through his performances for Lazio.

Since the start of last season, the 23-year-old has managed to score 18 and assist nine in all competitions for the Italian outfit, a great return for a midfielder.

Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos has been particularly average for Los Blancos this year, something that could very well have played a part in Real’s decision to launch such a big swoop for Milinkovic-Savic.

Only time will tell us if Lazio accept Real’s offer for the Serbian international, something we think they should definitely do given the fact that they can serious bolster their squad overall with money like that at their disposal.