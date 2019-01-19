Real Madrid are seemingly willing to go all out to seal a move for Harry Kane, with the Spanish giants even reportedly ready to let Gareth Bale leave in order to secure a move for the Spurs star.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world these past few years, and he could very well be the man Real need to solve their goal-scoring dilemma.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is desperate to bring Kane to the Spanish capital, with it being noted that he’s ready to pair Bale with a €150M fee in order to sign the England international.

If Real were to make an offer like this, it would reek of desperation, especially when you consider the club would also need to replace Bale if they were to go through with this deal.

Kane would be able to fill the goal-scoring void left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus in this summer just gone if he were to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The England star has managed to turn himself into one of the best goal scorers on the planet in recent times, something that has been reflected in his goal return in the past few seasons.

Since the start of the 2014/15 campaign, Kane is yet to go a full season without scoring 20+ in the league, a feat that proves he’d be more than capable of solving Los Blancos’ woes going forward.

All that remains to be seen is whether the club actually use Bale in a deal to try and sign Kane, a move that some fans probably wouldn’t be too happy about at all.