Video: Jose Mourinho on job offers, ‘parking the bus’ and takes swipe over double standards

Jose Mourinho was a guest pundit for beIN Sport during their coverage of Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea, but he undoubtedly stole the show.

The Portuguese tactician left Manchester United last month, and has since been busy with other roles away from the dugout.

While it remains to be seen what his next job will be, the ‘Special One’ was evidently a big draw on beIN Sport as they covered countless topics during his time in the studio.

As seen in the videos below, Mourinho discussed accusations of parking the bus as part of his defensive tactics to the three job offers that he has already rejected along with criticism of the double standards applied to him and rivals such as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Although things didn’t end well for him at United, there is undoubtedly an intrigue over where he will go next and as seen in the clips below, he remains a fascinating and hugely interesting character when breaking key topics down.