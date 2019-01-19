Paul Pogba’s mother came to his aid in his bid to stop trolls from attacking him, ‘PogMom’ or ‘Mama Pogs’ featured alongside her son and Jesse Lingard in an Adidas advert.

In the advert, a troll blasts Pogba and challenges the star to a one-on-one, the Frenchman responds by saying “you couldn’t even beat my mum.”

‘Mama Pogs’ handled her business (and her son’s) by blowing the troll away with ease, gaging a reaction from Jesse Lingard who exclaimed “you just got baked”.

The advert shows that Pogba is thoroughly enjoying his football right now, if the World Cup winner can continue his impressive performances he will cement himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Check out the advert below:

pic.twitter.com/wwmGQuIcgm — ?? (@UtdHenry) January 19, 2019

Pogba is enjoying a purple patch right now and recent performances are given United fans hope over the Frenchman’s mission to proving his price-tag.