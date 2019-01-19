Menu

Video: ‘Zaha had him for dinner’ – These Liverpool fans react to James Milner’s poor defending in lead up to shock Crystal Palace goal

Crystal Palace took a shock lead against league leaders Liverpool this afternoon, Roy Hodgson’s men played some wonderful football to take the lead.

In the 33rd minute of the match all guns were blazing and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds pressed the Palace back line with all their might, James McArthur stayed calm in the storm and managed to launch a counter attack despite being surrounded by red shirts.

The ball made its way up to star man Wilfried Zaha and the Ivorian showed his fantastic footwork by skipping past makeshift right-back James Milner like he wasn’t there. Andros Townsend made an instinctive run into the box and was picked out by Zaha, Townsend’s first-time shot sent the Eagles into the lead.

Check out the goal below:

Liverpool need to create a lot more chances in the second half if they want to come away from today’s game with a win.

Check out some reaction to the Zaha vs Milner mismatch:

