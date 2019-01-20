Thierry Henry calls opposition player’s grandmother a ‘wh*re’ as Monaco boss loses the plot in latest heavy defeat

Monaco manager Thierry Henry had a pretty bad day at the office yesterday as his stint in charge of the Ligue 1 strugglers goes from bad to worse.

The Arsenal legend was one of the finest footballers in the world during his playing days, but is fast learning just how big a step up it is to lead a team from the dugout.

Henry looked a relatively risky appointment for Monaco when he replaced Leonardo Jardim earlier this season – his first job in management.

And now things seem to be unravelling pretty quickly as the Frenchman seems unable to turn the club’s form around, and loses the plot on the sidelines in the process.

According to Goal’s Robin Bairner, Henry snapped at Strasbourg player Kenny Lala, saying his grandmother is a whore as his side lost 5-1 at home.

Thierry Henry's Saturday night: ? Told Strasbourg player Kenny Lala his grandma's a whore

? Launched an attack on VAR

????? Saw Monaco lose 5-1 at home to Strasbourg. pic.twitter.com/tWgJm8LrM1 — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 20, 2019

Henry also slammed VAR – a pretty desperate thing to blame a defeat on when it’s by a 5-1 scoreline.

Arsenal fans will feel they dodged a bullet by not going for this emotional appointment as their next manager after Arsene Wenger left last summer.