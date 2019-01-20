Menu

Thierry Henry calls opposition player’s grandmother a ‘wh*re’ as Monaco boss loses the plot in latest heavy defeat

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Monaco manager Thierry Henry had a pretty bad day at the office yesterday as his stint in charge of the Ligue 1 strugglers goes from bad to worse.

The Arsenal legend was one of the finest footballers in the world during his playing days, but is fast learning just how big a step up it is to lead a team from the dugout.

Henry looked a relatively risky appointment for Monaco when he replaced Leonardo Jardim earlier this season – his first job in management.

And now things seem to be unravelling pretty quickly as the Frenchman seems unable to turn the club’s form around, and loses the plot on the sidelines in the process.

According to Goal’s Robin Bairner, Henry snapped at Strasbourg player Kenny Lala, saying his grandmother is a whore as his side lost 5-1 at home.

MORE: Arsenal star sets new record with goal vs Chelsea and helps Unai Emery better Arsene Wenger stat from last season

Henry also slammed VAR – a pretty desperate thing to blame a defeat on when it’s by a 5-1 scoreline.

Arsenal fans will feel they dodged a bullet by not going for this emotional appointment as their next manager after Arsene Wenger left last summer.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Kenny Lala thierry henry