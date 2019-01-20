“He’s so clueless” – Angry Chelsea fans hit back at Maurizio Sarri comments after defeat to Arsenal

It seems a number of Chelsea fans have not taken well to the comments of manager Maurizio Sarri following the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal yesterday.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny gave the Gunners all three points in what was a fairly comfortable victory in the end at the Emirates Stadium.

Sarri started well at Stamford Bridge before a recent dip, with Chelsea now not looking at all convincing as a top four spot is surely the best they can hope for by the end of the campaign.

Fans will be disappointed not to see more of an improvement in Chelsea since Sarri came in to replace Antonio Conte after last season’s hugely disappointing season in which they finished 5th in the Premier League.

Still, it seems Chelsea fans don’t have any sympathy for Sarri as he seems to encounter the same problems Conte did in terms of motivating this group of players.

This suggests it really could be the players more than the managers, but despite BBC Sport quoting the Italian tactician as slamming his team after the Arsenal loss, these fans have hit back at the manager.

How does Sarri expect his players to be motivated to perform if they know they’ll start the next game regardless? He’s every bit as responsible for this mess as the team. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiew_tc) January 20, 2019

"This group of players are extremely difficult to motivate."

That was Maurizio Sarri's reaction in his post-match press conference. Pathetic! Absurd!! and disgraceful to hear this from any manager.

He has started losing it and if he doesn't reorganise himself, he will leave soon — APPIAH EVANS AKWASI (@evans_appiah466) January 19, 2019

I can't wait until there's a player revolt against Sarri because he's so clueless, no strategic maneuvers or tactical awareness. We all see it. He doesn't. Can't watch such rubbish. No team balance. ??????#KanteInJorginhoOut #ARSCHE — Cam (@CamLMG) January 20, 2019

Sarri been in the job for 6 months now yet idiots telling me 'Rome wasn't built in a day'. Every passing game shows how clueless he is, no tactics, all we do is pass the ball around without any fluidity. — #SarriOut (@EHazardSZN) January 20, 2019

When a man is clueless he starts blaming his working tools.. What nonsense is Sarri talking about?

Kante & Hazard – out of position

Jorginho – visionless and useless

Alonso – better as a sub. Why is Sarri complaining? If he continues like this, he would be jobless very soon. pic.twitter.com/ky1ghvXwhl — KNOXPETE (@KNOXTAINMENT) January 20, 2019

sarri can't be playing kante and hazard in the wrong places then complaining abt the team — charisse (@linguards) January 20, 2019

Sarri is an asshole then keeps complaining abt the team alonso is shit for weeks now play emerson https://t.co/yU9Li33VeW — Felix Boris (@FBowris) January 20, 2019

This doesn’t read well. If Sarri is already complaining about players we all know how this ends. Plus you can’t blame the players then play the same ones week in week out. Change it up and make people fight for their place https://t.co/oiI5ZolZmm — Betsy Davos (@maclean_scott) January 20, 2019