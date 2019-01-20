One of Chelsea’s primary transfer targets for the January transfer window has been left out of his club’s latest matchday squad, sparking rumours that a move is imminent.
According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are set to complete the loan signing of AC Milan and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain in the next 48 hours. The Blues could hand the talisman his debut in the side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham on Thursday evening.
AC Milan posted their squad list for tomorrow’s clash against Genoa and the Argentinian talisman was quite obviously a notable omission, this can only mean that the star’s move to West London is edging closer.
#GenoaMilan squad-list: Suso is back and available for the away game at Marassi
Rientra @suso30oficial: è nei 23 convocati per la trasferta col Genoa pic.twitter.com/KZ2HGWAS2p
— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 20, 2019
Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso all but confirmed that the forward was about to leave when he gave his reasoning for leaving the star out of Milan’s matchday squad, as per Sky Sports:
“I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours. We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready for this game.”
Italian outlet calciomercato also reported what Gattuso had to say, the Milan legend expressed that he wasn’t “disappointed” with Higuain’s decision:
‘The team right now, I want to be honest, is disturbed and worried. Today the finishing was not the best.
“After the video session I talked to him, it’s better this way even if there’s nothing done. It is right to go to war with people ready, Higuain is not. I’m not disappointed by him, I’ve been a player.
“I did everything, he behaved well with me. I accept the choice, it happened with Bonucci but I respect the choice. He could do more with him, and we too could do it better.”
Higuain is the kind of prolific goalscorer that the Blues are crying out for, the former Real Madrid and Napoli star has scored a whopping 290 goals in his career. Will he score his 300th in a blue shirt?
The fact that the hitman is approaching his twilight years may not be that big of a problem at Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old will no doubt be raring to go for the Blues considering the success he enjoyed under Maurizio Sarri’s tutelage at Napoli.