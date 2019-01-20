One of Chelsea’s primary transfer targets for the January transfer window has been left out of his club’s latest matchday squad, sparking rumours that a move is imminent.

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are set to complete the loan signing of AC Milan and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain in the next 48 hours. The Blues could hand the talisman his debut in the side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

AC Milan posted their squad list for tomorrow’s clash against Genoa and the Argentinian talisman was quite obviously a notable omission, this can only mean that the star’s move to West London is edging closer.

#GenoaMilan squad-list: Suso is back and available for the away game at Marassi

Rientra @suso30oficial: è nei 23 convocati per la trasferta col Genoa pic.twitter.com/KZ2HGWAS2p — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 20, 2019

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso all but confirmed that the forward was about to leave when he gave his reasoning for leaving the star out of Milan’s matchday squad, as per Sky Sports:

“I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours. We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready for this game.”