Ranking Chelsea’s 10 worst strikers of the Abramovich era as Blues set to replace flop Morata with Higuain transfer

Chelsea look set to make another big change up front as Alvaro Morata reportedly nears a transfer to Atletico Madrid and Gonzalo Higuain nears a move to replace him.

Morata has been strongly linked with Atletico by Sport, who report on Spanish radio station COPE claiming the deal is all but done for him to move back to the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, the Guardian are among the sources stating Higuain is closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hope to break this strange striker curse they seem to have.

While the Blues have of course had some great centre-forwards like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa in recent times, it’s mostly been one underwhelming signing after another since Roman Abramovich took over.

Let’s face it, apart from those two, most Chelsea strikers have been absolute duds since Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink. Two top striker signings in nearly 16 years under their Russian owner – far from good enough.

Here, we’ve ranked the ten worst ones to pull on a Blue shirt – with ten being not quite the worst, and one the most spectacular flop of all…(and yes, Morata is in there)

10) Hernan Crespo

Games: 73

Goals: 25

So yeah, not the worst, but really not great from the Argentine, who was one of the first big signings of the Abramovich era.

Crespo shone in his time in Serie A, and even had a loan spell back there with AC Milan in 2004/05, when he scored a pretty reasonable 18 goals, including two in two legs against Manchester United in the Champions League, and a further two in that final defeat to Liverpool in Istanbul.

For Chelsea, however, he just never seemed to settle, despite one or two crackers against Arsenal and Wigan.

9) Andriy Shevchenko

Games: 77

Goals: 25

An even bigger name with even more expectations on him when he arrived, Shevchenko is therefore an even bigger flop.

The Ukraine star was absolutely unplayable for much of his career at AC Milan, but just joined Chelsea too late as he looked slow and sluggish in the Premier League.

Like Crespo, he also went back to Italy on loan at Milan, but failed to recapture his best form for the club again, heading back to Chelsea to play one more game before a return to Dinamo Kiev to see out his career.

8) Olivier Giroud

Games: 43

Goals: 10

You know what? Morata gets a LOT of flak, which, although justified, somewhat takes the heat off this handsome man, who has not done enough since his move from Arsenal last January.

Known for being a real poacher in the box with the Gunners, along with scoring the odd sublime wonder-goal, Giroud has never really looked close to repeating that at Stamford Bridge.

Okay, he may only really have been signed as a backup player, but he’s had more than enough chances to get in ahead of the misfiring Morata and has not taken them. For shame.

7) Loic Remy

Games: 47

Goals: 12

Only ever signed as a backup, Loic Remy served that role quite well in his first season at Chelsea, scoring seven goals in the league as the Blues won the title.

However, he looked woefully out of his depth the more he played and endured a terrible 2015/16 campaign, netting just once in 13 league appearances.

We can see what Chelsea were trying to do with this one, but he was just never really up to the job. A short-sighted move that no doubt blocked the path of another talented youngster somewhere in that academy.

6) Fernando Torres

Games: 172

Goals: 45

In the end, Torres did actually score quite a few goals for Chelsea, but only thanks to quite how many opportunities he got with the club.

The Spaniard was not, however, a successful signing for CFC, looking a shadow of the player who tore Premier League defences apart at Liverpool.

A big flop, up there with the most over-priced signings ever, though his Atletico Madrid swansong in recent years was pleasant to see.