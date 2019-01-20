Video: Maurizio Sarri’s tactical blunder for Chelsea exposed in brutal fashion by BT Sport pundits

Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand brutally exposed the flaws in Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea tactics after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

First, in the clip below from BT Sport, Ferdinand highlights Jorginho’s lack of impact in a deep-lying midfield role, slamming his lack of ability to run and do his job defensively.

Keown also points to N’Golo Kante being used in a more attacking role by Sarri, in what must be one of the most bizarre tactical decisions for a long time.

As the former Arsenal defender sums up perfectly, the France international is one of the best midfielders in the world but is being made to look ordinary in this Chelsea side.

Sarri surely has to sort this out and adopt a different approach entirely to his midfield…