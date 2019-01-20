Approach made: Chelsea ready to pay £100m to beat Man Utd to transfer of dream Hazard replacement

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a potential transfer swoop for Philippe Coutinho, who is also a rumoured target for Manchester United.

The former Liverpool playmaker has struggled since his move to the Nou Camp last season, despite being one of the finest players in the Premier League in his time at Anfield.

The Daily Express now claim Chelsea are ready to pay around £100million for Coutinho as they plan to rival United for his signature.

This makes a great deal of sense for the Blues, who face the prospect of losing Eden Hazard in the near future as Marca suggest he’s edging closer to a move to Real Madrid for around £88m.

Coutinho is a similar style of player who could certainly plug that gap in Chelsea’s attack, even if losing their Belgian front-man is likely to be a huge blow.

Still, if Chelsea can bring in £88m for Hazard and sign Coutinho for £100m that would probably be a pretty decent outcome from a difficult situation.

United also need a top attacking player, however, after Alexis Sanchez’s struggles at Old Trafford, so it remains to be seen if Chelsea can realistically beat their rivals to this deal.