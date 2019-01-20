Deal agreed for Manchester United star to leave Old Trafford

One of Manchester United’s out of favour stars is edging closer to a move away, after a disappointing spell in Manchester it looks like its time for the ace to get his career back on track, elsewhere.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, Juventus have agreed a deal with the Red Devils for full-back Matteo Darmian, the move would initially be a loan for a fee around €4m.

Darmian has only featured six times for United this season and now may be the best time for the club to gain back some of the £12.7m they paid for the Italian, as per BBC Sport.

The deal can be done but it could become complicated given Darmian’s contract situation.

Manchester United still hope to receive a transfer fee for Darmian in the summer. Any loan deal with Juventus will include a purchase option. United still retain, and will likely execute, an additional year option on his current contract, which expires in June, to assure that. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) January 20, 2019

According to calciomercato, Juventus will look to sign Darmian for a fee of €11m once his loan expires. Juventus will be parting with a combined €14m to land Darmian, this seems quite outlandish for a player whose contract will expire in 18 months once a one-year extension is triggered this summer.

United are certainly driving a hard bargain.