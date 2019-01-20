Manchester United CLOSER to signing world class forward as Prem club name their price

Manchester United look a step closer to sealing the incredible transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard as the Blues accept they’ll have to sell him for around £88million this summer.

According to Marca, the Belgium international will refuse any new contract offers at Stamford Bridge as he sets his sights on a move to Real Madrid.

However, Hazard has also been linked with Man Utd on more than one occasion in recent months, particularly when Zinedine Zidane looked a leading contender for the job.

While that now looks unlikely, CaughtOffside understands United retain an interest in Hazard, particularly as his contract situation means he can soon leave on a cut-price fee.

The 28-year-old could be a fine signing for the Red Devils given Alexis Sanchez’s struggles, while Marcus Rashford has recently moved from out wide to playing as a central striker.

Hazard could be a dream player to come in and set up more opportunities for Rashford, while he’s also shone playing alongside United striker Romelu Lukaku in the Belgian national team.

While Chelsea will surely do all they can to get Hazard a move abroad, United have a strong record of signing players from their rivals, with Sanchez from Arsenal a recent example and Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic among those to recently move to Old Trafford from Chelsea.