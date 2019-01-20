Video: Leroy Sane makes it 3-0 to Manchester City after clever assist by Sergio Aguero

Manchester City have gone 3-0 up against Huddersfield Town thanks to a beautifully-worked goal from Leroy Sane, set up by Sergio Aguero.

Watch this fine move in the video clip below as Sane remains ice-cool to finish from close range after being played in with a clever little knock-down by Aguero.

A striker heading it into the path of a winger to score might seem a bit route-one for a Pep Guardiola team, but of course they managed to put their own unique spin on it to make it highly aesthetically pleasing.

City are now surely out of sight following earlier goals from Danilo and Raheem Sterling.