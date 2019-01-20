You couldn’t make this up…

In his first game up front for Tottenham to replace the injured Harry Kane, Fernando Llorente has scored an own goal to make it 1-0 to Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Spaniard showed his quality with a cool finish off his knee from a corner, with just one touch needed to direct the ball past the goalkeeper.

Now, if Llorente can repeat that at the right end of the pitch he’ll have a good day at Craven Cottage, so hopefully this is just his way of warming up.

Watch the Llorente own goal video below as Spurs produce their Spursiest Spursy moment for some time…