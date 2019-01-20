Video: Rio Ferdinand advises Man United on when to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he believes his old club must wait until the end of the season before making a decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has got off to a superb start at Old Trafford, winning all seven of his first seven games in charge since coming in as interim manager to replace Jose Mourinho.

Despite so many links with bigger names, Solskjaer must now surely be in a good position to land the United job permanently.

Ferdinand has been impressed with his old team-mate, but also advised caution in this clip on BT Sport, saying the decision should wait until the end of the campaign as it’s still early days.