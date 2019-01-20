Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari reportedly dropped key first teamer Marcelo for his side’s clash against Sevilla due to the Brazilian being more than a stone overweight.

Marcelo was left out of his side’s clash against Sevilla on Saturday, a game which Los Blancos ended up winning thanks to two fine goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting an interview from Juan Ramón de la Morena with El Transistor, the 30-year-old wasn’t included in the squad for being more than a stone over his specified weight target.

Marcelo has been a shadow of his former self so far this season, with the Brazilian’s performance levels dropping massively in comparison to last season.

This could very well be down to the fact that the player is overweight according to the Sun’s report.

Marcelo has been one of the best fullbacks on the planet for quite some time now, however given his recent form for Los Blancos, as well as the fact that he’s seemingly having trouble with his weight, it seems like the player may be about to decline in the coming years.

Madrid have been poor at the back so far this year, with Marcelo, as well as stars like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, playing well below-par for the Spanish giants.

And it seems like the club’s hopes of winning silverware this year may be dependant on their defensive stars getting their acts together and performing at the level we know they’re capable of.