CL giants plan to replace £63m Arsenal transfer target with Chelsea star

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning for life without James Rodriguez as they eye up a transfer move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The England youth international has been linked with Bayern for some time now, with the Daily Mail among the sources to state he’s a priority of theirs.

And now Don Balon claim Bayern’s interest is rooted in the fact that Rodriguez’s future at the Allianz Arena looks in some doubt.

This could be good news for Arsenal following the recent claim from Don Balon that the Gunners had succeeded with a bid of £63million for the Colombia international.

Of course, Arsenal will have to deal with Rodriguez’s parent club Real Madrid rather than Bayern, where he is into the second season of a two-year loan.

The 27-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil after Unai Emery’s recent decisions not to make the German a key part of his first-team.

Hudson-Odoi may well have a higher ceiling than Rodriguez as the 18-year-old looks potentially one of the best attacking players in Europe in the future, whereas Rodriguez’s chance to make it at a truly elite club has surely passed.

That said, he could surely do a job for Arsenal, so they’ll hope Hudson-Odoi can make his way to Germany and free up Rodriguez to make a move to the Emirates Stadium.