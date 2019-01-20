Arsenal ready to offer Mesut Ozil in bid to beat Liverpool to transfer of £62m-rated star

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer Mesut Ozil back to Real Madrid in a bid to seal the transfer of unsettled playmaker James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and struggling to impress under Niko Kovac, so could well be on his way out of the Allianz Arena soon.

Various recent rumours have linked Rodriguez with a move to the Premier League, with the Mail stating the Gunners could sign him on the cheap by paying out a loan fee to have him for the rest of this season.

Don Balon also recently linked the 27-year-old with Liverpool, stating they were prepared to bid as much as £62million for him.

The latest from Don Balon now is that Arsenal could try to work their way back into pole position for Rodriguez’s signature by throwing Ozil into the mix.

It remains to be seen if this will be successful, but Ozil showed some of the best form of his career at Real Madrid, so could be a tempting option for them.

The German playmaker no longer looks to be first choice at the Emirates Stadium, so this straight swap for two similar players could suit everyone involved.

Liverpool, however, could also have done with Rodriguez in their squad just to give them a bit more in the way of options to rotate in attacking midfield, particularly as a potential upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri.