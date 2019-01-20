Manchester City scored their second of the afternoon in the 54th minute of their clash against Huddersfield, Raheem Sterling got himself on the scoreboard.

The returning Kevin De Bruyne played in Leroy Sane with a neat pass after the German international was left wide open by Huddersfield, the tricky winger fired a cross into the box which was headed in by Sterling.

Protests for offside were waved away by the referee, but after a second look at the goal it seems as though Sane was just offside when De Bruyne played him in. City have been on the right side of luck this afternoon, check out Danilo’s effort which was bizarrely deflected into the back of the net here.

Check out a video of the goal below:

The race for the Premier League title intensified when City beat Liverpool two weeks ago but the Citizens will still be four points behind the Reds if they are to win today.

Pep Guardiola’s side have to continue doing what their doing and hope that Jurgen Klopp’s side slip up sooner rather than later if they are to take the Premier League’s top spot.