“Who needs Messi” – Barcelona star’s dazzling performance vs Leganes has these fans singing his praises

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise Barcelona wide-man Ousmane Dembele for his fantastic performance for the Blaugrana in their match against Leganes in La Liga on Sunday.

The Frenchman gave the home side the lead 15 minutes before half time, as he applied the finishing touch to a fine team move from Ernesto Valverde’s side to open the scoring.

As well as scoring, Dembele’s overall play was absolutely brilliant, with the French international managing to successfully pull off every little flick and nutmeg that he attempted.

Dembele ended up being the player who stepped up to the plate this evening in the absence of key man Lionel Messi, who was made to sit on the bench for this tie by manager Valverde.

Following the 21-year-old’s performance against Leganes, fans flocked to social media to heap praise on the player, praise that is definitely deserved given how Dembele performed in the match.

We’ve selected a few tweets from fans who’ve heaped praise on Dembele for his display this evening, one that showed he’s certainly got what it takes to be a mainstay in Barca’s side for years to come.

