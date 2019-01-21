AC Milan transfer news: €35m+ signing could be announced by Wednesday

AC Milan could reportedly wrap up the signing of Krzysztof Piatek in the next 48 hours as they look for a solution to their goalscoring troubles.

As noted by BBC Sport, Gonzalo Higuain is set to join Chelsea this week, which in turn would leave Milan short of attacking options given youngster Patrick Cutrone would be the only striker remaining in the squad.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €40m+ star on radar, scrap with Serie A rivals touted

With that in mind, they are understandably eager to secure a replacement for the Argentine first before allowing him to cut short his season-long loan deal from Juventus, and as per Sportmediaset, that replacement will likely be Piatek.

It’s been a struggle for Higuain at the San Siro, as he’s managed just eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions. Perhaps a reunion with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge will help get the best out of him for the Blues.

As for Piatek, the 23-year-old has scored 21 goals in just 19 games so far this season, and so it remains to be seen if he can make the step up for the Rossoneri, should a move materialise as expected.

As per the report above, Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti has suggested that another meeting will take place on Monday between the two sides, and he envisages that they will reach an agreement in the next 48 hours, with Piatek tipped to make a €35m move, with bonuses taking that fee up to €40m.

Milan moved back into fourth place in Serie A with their win over Genoa on Monday, but they have only scored 28 goals in their 20 league games so far this campaign, giving them the lowest tally of the top eight sides.

With that in mind, they’ll hope Piatek can help improve their attack in the coming months to secure a return to the Champions League.