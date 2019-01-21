Barcelona confirmed the initial loan signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng on Monday, but it’s fair to say not every fan was delighted with the news.

As noted on the club’s official site, the 31-year-old arrives on loan from Sassuolo for the rest of the season with the Catalan giants holding an option to sign him on a permanent basis for €8m.

Time will tell if Boateng does enough to secure an extended stay at the Nou Camp, but he’ll seemingly have to convince many supporters of his ability to improve the squad and offer an important contribution in the coming months.

As seen in the tweets below, many were left less than impressed with his arrival, as it has to be said that it is a rather underwhelming addition to bolster coach Ernesto Valverde’s attacking options.

While he may well prove to be an important signing given the lack of quality depth behind Luis Suarez up front, Boateng’s recent stints at Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sassuolo wouldn’t suggest that he’s ready to take the huge step up in quality at Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if he proves his doubters wrong, with Barca confirming that he’ll wear the No.19 jersey as per the video below. Nevertheless, it seems as though many remain unconvinced by his arrival and will need to see him make a positive impact before changing their minds.

Boateng has never boasted a prolific goalscoring record, but perhaps his energy, tenacity and overall work-rate could yet help make him a fan favourite at the Nou Camp, while his versatility could prove to be very useful as Barcelona continue to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Anyone can play for Barca these days. — Spha Sikhosana (@Sikhosanaspha) January 21, 2019

Banter time. Are you playing with our feelings?? — Gunjannn (@gunjanfcb) January 21, 2019

Wish there was a way to make him cup tied in every competition ? — ?Rico? (@RicoMental) January 21, 2019

Where’s De Jong and De ligt? Barto out! — Kevin Duong (@iamkevinduong) January 21, 2019

Worst signing since Douglas, hope he can prove me wrong though — Damian (@Damian_Viljoen1) January 21, 2019

Pique was probably a better striker than him — BRemy1307 (@BRemy1307) January 21, 2019

Bartomeu out — Gitaugium (@gitaugium) January 21, 2019

I’m done with our board, FFS — Barkev? (@TheBarkev) January 21, 2019

Welcome to FC Barcelona, the club where shit players come to retire. — BlaugranaHome ?? (@BlaugranaHome) January 21, 2019