Arsenal could reportedly be without injured right-back Hector Bellerin for as long as nine months in a huge blow revealed today.

According to the Metro, Bellerin and Arsenal are awaiting results on what looks a serious knee injury, which could mean it’s around a year before he’s even playing at full fitness again.

Bellerin would be a big loss for Unai Emery’s side, who have already had to cope without having him available on a few occasions this season.

In his absence, Emery has had to turn to the likes of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, neither of whom are in the same league by any stretch.

Arsenal fans will hope this is not as serious as it could be, with the Gunners long having various injury nightmares in the latter part of the Arsene Wenger era.

Gooners will feel robbed of world class players like Robin van Persie, Abou Diaby and Tomas Rosicky, who simply could not get a break and play regularly without setbacks for the bulk of their careers with the club.

It would be a terrible shame for a talented young player like Bellerin to go in the same direction.