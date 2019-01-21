Ashley Young backs four ‘incredible’ Man United starlets for a bright Old Trafford future

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has named the four academy players he believes have the potential to break into the senior team.

New caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given several young starlets time on the pitch during his brief stint at the helm, including Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes.

As per the Daily Mirror, speaking after United’s 2-1 win against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday, Young praised the club’s next generation of talent, backing four players in particular for a bright future.

The Englishman named Chong, Gomes, James Garner and Mason Greenwood as the brightest prospects, stating that they all have ‘incredible talent’.

“There’s that many,” Young began, as the Mirror reports. “Chongy has been with us, Jimmy Garner has been with us, Mason’s been with us, Angel’s been with us, just to name a few.

“They’ve been given an opportunity, obviously they travelled with us when we went away, and they are incredible talents.

“I’m sure if they keep their feet on the ground and keep working hard, they can do well.”

The Red Devils are still sixth in the Premier League after their latest victory, but crucially there is now only three points between themselves and fourth-placed Chelsea in the standings.

Solskjaer has overseen seven consecutive wins across all competitions and he seems to have restored the team’s identity on the pitch, while also respecting the club’s age-old values off it.

United are an institution well known for nurturing young players, with a long history of producing top talent from a grassroots level and it appears that the next batch is almost ready for a shot at the big time.

With plenty of matches still to play in the FA Cup and Champions League between now and May, Solskjaer may grant the likes of Chong, Gomes, Garner and Greenwood more opportunities to express themselves in the first team, as the club starts to look forward towards a new era.