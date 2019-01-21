Chelsea make offer to seal transfer of Barcelona midfielder after stepping up talks with agent

Chelsea are reportedly making progress in a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba.

According to Sport, Manchester City and Juventus have also shown an interest in the 16-year-old, but it seems Chelsea are now ahead in the running after stepping up their interest and holding talks with the player’s agent.

Moriba looks an exciting young talent and is clearly not short of options if Sport’s report is anything to go by, though it seems he could now be set to continue his development at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen, of course, if Moriba will ever end up getting much playing time for Chelsea, who are more well known for signing young players, loaning them out and then cashing in on them for a profit later than they are for promoting them to their first-team.

Still, CFC will likely have a top quality midfielder on their books who could make the step up if ever needed.

It remains to be seen precisely when this signing can be completed, but Chelsea fans will be hoping their club also strengthens Maurizio Sarri’s first-team this winter after some unconvincing form of late.