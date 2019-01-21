Champions League giants optimistic of completing Chelsea transfer raid

Juventus are reported as being optimistic that they can seal the transfer of £15million Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this January.

The Brazilian defender has barely featured since joining Chelsea from Roma last January, and could be set for a speedy exit, it would seem.

This is according to the Daily Star, who suggest the Blues will look to sell Palmieri to help raise funds ahead of potentially paying £35m for Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentina international looks poised to move to Stamford Bridge on loan from Juventus, but that deal can later be made permanent.

The Daily Star explains, therefore, that Chelsea could do with the extra £15m or so from selling Palmieri this winter.

Marcos Alonso is the clear first choice in Maurizio Sarri’s side, so it could make sense for the former Roma man to move on.

Still, Chelsea should perhaps be wary that a big club want Palmieri despite his lack of playing time, suggesting perhaps that he could be worth showing a bit more patience to, particularly as Alonso has not exactly been at his best for much of this season anyway.