Chelsea star refusing to sign new contract as he holds out for transfer to club who’ve made repeated bids

Chelsea FC
Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly decided he doesn’t want to sign a new contract with the club and wants a transfer to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with the Bavarian giants in recent times, and the latest from Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports is that he is set to turn down a new deal at Stamford Bridge worth £85,000 a week.

The England youth international may well get more playing time at Bayern, with English players seeming to have some luck with moves to the Bundesliga in recent times.

Jadon Sancho has been a particular success story since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund, while Reiss Nelson has also done well with more playing time on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal.

Hudson-Odoi looks to have the talent to make a similar impact and Chelsea seem to be fighting a losing battle to keep the teenager.

Solhekol claims above that Bayern have already made as many as four bids for Hudson-Odoi, the latest being worth around £35million.

Unfortunately for Blues fans hoping to see academy talent come through at the Bridge, it’s probably time for them to accept that that might be a pretty decent offer for an unproven player who clearly wants out.

