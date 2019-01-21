Chelsea star refusing to sign new contract as he holds out for transfer to club who’ve made repeated bids

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly decided he doesn’t want to sign a new contract with the club and wants a transfer to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with the Bavarian giants in recent times, and the latest from Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports is that he is set to turn down a new deal at Stamford Bridge worth £85,000 a week.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will reject Chelsea’s offer of new £85,000-a-week contract.

Bayern Munich have made four bids. Fourth bid was £35m. Hudson-Odoi wants to move to Bayern. His Chelsea contract runs out in 18 months and he doesn't want to sign a new deal — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 21, 2019

The England youth international may well get more playing time at Bayern, with English players seeming to have some luck with moves to the Bundesliga in recent times.

Jadon Sancho has been a particular success story since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund, while Reiss Nelson has also done well with more playing time on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal.

Hudson-Odoi looks to have the talent to make a similar impact and Chelsea seem to be fighting a losing battle to keep the teenager.

Solhekol claims above that Bayern have already made as many as four bids for Hudson-Odoi, the latest being worth around £35million.

Unfortunately for Blues fans hoping to see academy talent come through at the Bridge, it’s probably time for them to accept that that might be a pretty decent offer for an unproven player who clearly wants out.