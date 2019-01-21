Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to beat Chelsea to £132million transfer

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to see his club seal the transfer of Barcelona forward and rumoured Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international would be keen on playing with a number of Barca players, with Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba mentioned alongside Dembele.

However, a move for the France international may be tricky as Don Balon claim he’d now cost around £132million to prise away from the Nou Camp.

This makes sense given Dembele’s big improvement in form recently, but either way it could be bad news for Chelsea.

Diario Gol recently claimed the Blues were keen on the 21-year-old, with Maurizio Sarri understandably keen on revamping his struggling attack.

However, the situation may not be as desperate for Chelsea now as they seem set to replace Alvaro Morata with Gonzalo Higuain.

Fabrizio Romano has today tweeted Morata’s move to Atletico Madrid is now a done deal, while David Ornstein reported on when Higuain should finally complete a move to Stamford Bridge:

Morata from Chelsea to Átletico Madrid is a done deal. Confirmed. Here we go! ????? #CFC #Atleti #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2019

Gonzalo Higuain still in Italy as AC Milan try to secure Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek as replacement, enabling Higuain to join Chelsea. If agreement on all sides, financials/medicals should be quick. Genoa chief Giorgio Perinetti says conclusion to talks within 48 hours #CFC #ACMilan — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 21, 2019

Still, with Eden Hazard yet to sign a new contract as his current deal expires at the end of next season, Dembele could still be a player worth keeping an eye on for CFC.

The youngster has had his ups and downs at Barcelona but could clearly shine for another big club like Chelsea, Juventus or many others.