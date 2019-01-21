Man Utd have confirmed that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2023.

After coming through the youth ranks, the 22-year-old has gone on to make 33 appearances for the senior side in total.

23 of those outings came last season as he appeared to be making an important breakthrough under Jose Mourinho, but as of yet this year, he hasn’t quite made the impact expected to follow that up as it remains to be seen how the managerial change affects his standing in the pecking order in the long term.

McTominay has made just eight appearances to this point, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side performing so well in recent weeks to rattle off seven consecutive wins in all competitions under his stewardship, it’s difficult to see how the Scottish international forces his way into the line-up.

Nevertheless, the fact that United have secured his long-term future suggests that they do believe in his quality and his ability to go on and establish himself as an important part of the first team squad moving forward.

Time will tell if he gets the opportunities to continue to improve and develop his game, but for now, it’s a huge show of faith that will potentially boost his confidence and belief to go on and make his mark at Old Trafford.