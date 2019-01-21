€50m star halts Real Madrid talks after Manchester United launch tempting transfer offer

Porto defender Eder Militao has reportedly put talks with Real Madrid on hold after receiving a tempting offer to seal a transfer to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old centre-back looks a hugely promising young talent after impressing with Porto this season, and has been the subject of much transfer speculation recently.

And according to Don Balon, it looks like it could be a race between Manchester United and Real Madrid for Militao’s signature.

The Spanish outlet states that the Brazil international, who has a €50million release clause, has decided to focus on United for the moment as he tries to make up his mind over his future.

While the Red Devils have less of a guarantee of Champions League football for Militao, they have supposedly assured the player he’ll get more money and more playing time if he picks Old Trafford over the Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

This won’t be an easy decision for a talented youngster looking to make sure his career continues along this path, but United fans will surely be desperate to see him pick them.

The Premier League giants urgently need a top class signing in defence after some poor displays this season from players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.