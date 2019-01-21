Euro giants set for €11m scrap over signing of bit-part Man Utd star

Man Utd defender Matteo Darmian is reportedly attracting plenty of attention with both Juventus and Inter paired with a swoop for the Italian.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Torino in 2015, but after establishing himself as a key figure in the line up initially, his number of appearances has steadily fallen each season.

From making 39 appearances in his first campaign at United to 29 the following year and just 17 last season, the versatile full-back has played just six times so far this year to suggest that he isn’t a prominent part of plans moving forward.

That will undoubtedly be a major disappointment for him as he has also lost his place in the Italy squad due to his lack of playing time, and so perhaps a move away from Man Utd would be the ideal solution.

According to Sportmediaset, Inter have now joined Juventus in the race to sign him, with the Nerazzurri said to be prepared to match their offer of an initial €3m loan deal before making it permanent by spending an additional €8m.

Time will tell if that is an offer that United are firstly willing to accept, and if so, whether or not Darmian can agree on personal terms with the two Italian giants before deciding which is the best move for his career.

Given Juve have Alex Sandro and Joao Cancelo as their first-choice options at left-back and right-back respectively, his ability to establish himself as a first-team regular could be restricted by their presence.

In contrast, Sportmediaset suggest that Inter are considering not signing Sime Vrsaljko outright from Atletico Madrid, and so perhaps a return to the San Siro after his previous stint at AC Milan would be the more sensible option.

As for United, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his potential replacement will have Diogo Dalot, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw to pick from in the full-back positions, and so losing Darmian may not be seen as a major blow.