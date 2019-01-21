BREAKING: Chelsea close in on first January signing as player undergoes medical

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain as he has already completed part of his medical.

The Argentina international remains in Italy with loan club AC Milan, but he is now expected to terminate that loan deal early and leave Juventus for a temporary move to Stamford Bridge.

Various sources state Chelsea can either extend the loan for another season beyond this one, or sign Higuain permanently for around £45-50million in the summer.

For now, however, the 31-year-old remains in Milan and has only just started medical procedures over there, according to the Chelsea Echo.

Higuain seems an ideal signing for CFC to solve their problems up front, with Alvaro Morata’s Atletico Madrid transfer also nearly done.

If Chelsea manage to finalise offloading Morata and replacing him with Higuain that’ll have to go down as a strong January transfer window for Maurizio Sarri.