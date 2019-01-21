Deal tomorrow: Gonzalo Higuain due in London to finalise Chelsea loan transfer

Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly set to arrive in London on Tuesday to finalise his loan transfer to Chelsea from Juventus.

The Argentina international has been strongly linked with the Blues for some time and looks an ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata up front.

And according to the Daily Express, it seems everything could now be completed tomorrow as Higuain looks set to jet in to London to link up with his new club.

Higuain has not been at his best on loan at AC Milan this season, but surely cannot be any worse than Morata, who has to be up there with Chelsea’s worst strikers of the Roman Abramovich era.

The Spain international has often not even been in Maurizio Sarri’s squad this season, and missed the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

Higuain, meanwhile, has always been prolific throughout his career, and can hopefully put a bit of a dry spell at Milan behind him.

The 31-year-old found some of the form of his career under Sarri when they were together at Napoli, and Chelsea fans would love to see him find that prolific touch under the Italian tactician again.