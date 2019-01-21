Menu

Conclusion to Higuain Chelsea transfer saga hinges on talks in next 48 hours

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea should make progress on completing the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain in the next 48 hours, according to a fresh update from BBC Sport’s David Ornstein.

The trusted reporter claims the Blues signing Higuain hinges on AC Milan being able to bring in Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek in as his replacement, with talks expected to reach their conclusion within the next 48 hours.

Chelsea fans will have their fingers crossed Milan can get the Piatek deal over the line, as it seems that might be the only way they’re able to finally secure the signing of Higuain.

The Argentina international looks badly needed at Stamford Bridge right now after Alvaro Morata’s struggles since he joined the club last summer.

Sport, citing radio station COPE, claim Morata’s move away from CFC is all but done as well, as he’s signed a deal to join Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international’s move away may also be awaiting the conclusion of the Higuain and Piatek deals in this striker merry-go-round.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Gonzalo Higuain Krzysztof Piatek