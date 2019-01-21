Incoming Barcelona signing confirms move, reveals a major ambition

Kevin-Prince Boateng has seemingly confirmed his move to Barcelona, as he’s issued a public message amid intense speculation of a switch from Sassuolo.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the 31-year-old is said to be on the verge of securing a switch to the Nou Camp which would see him arrive on loan until the end of the season with Barca having an €8m option to make it permanent in the summer.

While there has been no official word from the Catalan giants as of yet, Boateng was interviewed by Italian media on Monday night, and he has confirmed that he is Barcelona bound, as seen in the tweet below from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kevin Prince Boateng exclusive with @SkySport: “Barça, I’m coming! I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but is a great chance. Don’t ask me about Real Madrid… is just the past! I only want to focus on Barcelona and I hope to score at Bernabéu for the next Clásico” ? #Boateng #Barça #FCB pic.twitter.com/08nw1EFQo1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2019

Boateng has set his stall out immediately too as he is quoted as saying that one of his big hopes this season will be to score for Barca against rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in El Clasico.

Time will tell if he gets an opportunity to do that, but having impressed since joining Sassuolo, off the back of impressive stints at Las Palmas and Eintracht Frankfurt, this is undoubtedly the biggest move of his career aside from having played for AC Milan previously too.

The stalwart has bagged five goals and two assists in 15 appearances so far this season, and with his versatility in mind which has seen him grow into an option who can be played up front, he will bring quality depth to coach Ernesto Valverde.

Particularly after Munir El Haddadi left the club earlier this month, that leaves the reigning Spanish champions with a lack of depth behind Luis Suarez up top, and so it would appear as though Boateng is set to become their solution to that problem.