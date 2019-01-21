£53m star attracted by Chelsea transfer offer but Arsenal and Liverpool still in the running

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is reportedly attracting a long list of suitors in the transfer market.

According to the latest update on the Colombia international’s future from Don Balon, Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to make him an offer.

The Spanish outlet claims this follows interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, who they claim still seem to be leading the charge to snap him up.

Rodriguez has not been at his best at Bayern, and also struggled towards the end of his time at Real Madrid, from whom he is on loan at the Allianz Arena.

A move to the Premier League could now be on the cards for the 27-year-old, who seemed to have the world at his feet just a few years ago when he shone for Monaco and had an outstanding campaign at the 2014 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot.

Don Balon also links Rodriguez with the likes of Napoli, where he could be reunited with his old manager Carlo Ancelotti.

It would be interesting to see how Rodriguez could fare in English football, and it’s easy to imagine he could play more regularly at any one of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool than he has at Bayern or Madrid.

The South American would be an ideal replacement for Eden Hazard or Mesut Ozil at Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, whilst adding to Liverpool’s options in attack as they lack depth behind their first choice front three.