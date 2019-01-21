Manchester United rival Liverpool for transfer of forward with £105m buy-out clause

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Benfica forward Joao Felix.

Portuguese news outlet Record links United with keeping tabs on the young attacker’s progress after his fine form in this breakthrough season.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Felix has a release clause of £105million and has already attracted interest from other top clubs.

They translate a report from Corrieo de Manha stating that Liverpool saw a bid of around £60m for Felix rejected.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for the talented 19-year-old, but whoever does will undoubtedly be landing themselves a special player.

Felix looks to have the raw ingredients to make huge strides at the top level of the game, and he could instantly fill an important role at United, who have had their problems in attack.

The Portuguese attacker could perhaps already be an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, while he’d be useful at Liverpool as well to ensure they have more options to rotate up front.