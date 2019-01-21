Video: Great news as Liverpool star spotted back in training with Reds in Dubai

This video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back in training with Liverpool will be one of the best things Reds fans see today.

LFC fans will be absolutely thrilled that the England international seems to be making good progress ahead of a possible return to first-team action.

The Liverpool Echo recently claimed Oxlade-Chamberlain could be back in action for Jurgen Klopp’s side before the end of the season, and this clip suggests he’s in decent shape.

If the former Arsenal midfielder can come back soon that could give Liverpool a huge boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title, with the 25-year-old proving himself to be a star performer for the club last season.