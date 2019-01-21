Barcelona agree deal to beat Manchester United to transfer of midfielder compared to Paul Pogba

Barcelona have reportedly struck an agreement to seal the transfer of Sochaux wonderkid Lucien Agoume, who has been compared with Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The 16-year-old’s signing is said to have been approved by Lionel Messi, with Don Balon claiming he’s set for a move to the Nou Camp, snubbing Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Agoume certainly looks a promising talent after shining at the lower levels of French football, and could now get the dream opportunity to continue his development at Barcelona.

A club famous for handing youth a chance, Barca seems the ideal next step for a player like Agoume, who may not have had the same expert guidance at United or Inter, nor the same likelihood of first-team opportunities in the future.

United have been linked with the teenager in the past by journalist Nicolo Schira, who appeared to be the one to make the comparison between him and Red Devils ace Pogba:

If Agoume can come anywhere close to the career of Pogba – a multiple Serie A winner, Europa League winner and World Cup winner – then he’ll have done pretty well.