(Photo) CONFIRMED: Defender poses in Manchester United kit as he signs Red Devils contract

Manchester United wonderkid Lukasz Bejger has signed a professional contract with the club after recently joining the club.

The teenage defender was snapped up by United ahead of rivals Manchester City at the start of the season and looks to have impressed in his time with the Red Devils.

United fans can be excited about the talent coming through at Old Trafford at the moment, with youngsters like Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood all looking close to the first-team.

If Bejger can push on from here it may not be too long before he’s also knocking on the door of the senior side.