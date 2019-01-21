Meeting scheduled: AC Milan face key obstacle in crunch talks to seal €35m signing tomorrow

AC Milan officials will reportedly meet their counterparts from Genoa on Tuesday to thrash out an agreement over the signing of Krzysztof Piatek.

The 23-year-old was suspended for his side’s 2-0 loss to the Rossoneri on Monday afternoon, as Milan moved back into the top four in Serie A.

SEE MORE: Video: Lucas Paqueta pulls off brilliant skill in AC Milan’s win over Genoa

Piatek has impressed so far this season, scoring 19 goals in 21 games for the Grifone, and with Gonzalo Higuain reportedly on the verge of a move to Chelsea, as per Sky Sports, the Polish international will be expected to fill the void left behind by the Argentine.

Milan could be reaching a decisive moment in negotiations, as respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that a meeting will take place between the two Serie A clubs on Tuesday as they look to wrap up talks over a €35m+ transfer for Piatek.

However, Football Italia add from the same segment on Sky Sport Italia that it is intended to be a swap deal, and as of yet, an agreement hasn’t been reached on which player will head in the opposite direction with Andrea Bertolacci, Alen Halilovic and Jose Mauri all linked with a possible switch.

Given talks have gone so far and a deal seems within touching distance, it would be a surprise if the deal did collapse at the last minute, with both Milan and Chelsea fans waiting anxiously to determine whether or not they will secure the signing of a new striker this week.

Higuain’s stint at the San Siro hasn’t work out as planned, as he has managed just eight goals in 23 appearances for the Rossoneri. Coach Gennaro Gattuso will be hoping that Piatek proves to be much more of a prolific presence up front, assuming that a deal is done this week.