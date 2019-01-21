Possible transfer blow for Chelsea and Real Madrid: Target could get new €180m release clause

Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with a swoop for Inter forward Mauro Icardi, but they could be dealt a real blow in their reported pursuit.

As noted by Football London, the Blues have been paired with a move for the Argentine ace, while Goal.com note that he has also attracted interest from Real Madrid with both sides looking to add a clinical presence in attack.

Chelsea have scored 40 goals in their 23 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the lowest tally of the top six sides, while Madrid have managed 30 goals in 20 outings, the joint-worst of the top four in Spain.

It would appear as though Maurizio Sarri will see a solution arrive this month with Gonzalo Higuain tipped to join the Blues, although it’s noted by Sky Sports that he will initially join on loan until the summer, with conditions needing to be met in order to see it extended for just another year.

With that in mind, whether or not he emerges as the long-term frontman at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, hence why transfer rumours linking Icardi with Chelsea are refusing to go away.

However, if either Chelsea or Real Madrid still hold an interest in Icardi, then they could be set for a major blow as Sportmediaset note that if the 25-year-old agrees to a contract renewal with Inter, it could include a whopping €180m release clause which would seemingly make an exit from the San Siro highly unlikely.

Icardi has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe since moving to Inter in 2013, scoring 121 goals in 206 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

In turn, it’s easy to see why top clubs from around Europe would see him as a possible solution to their problems in the final third, but if he puts pen to paper on the touted extension, it will force any interested party to splash out big money to prise him away.