ESPN pundit Steve Nicol was far from impressed with Maurizio Sarri’s comments after Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

As noted by The Guardian, the Italian tactician has stuck by his words following the loss at the Emirates, as he opted to publicly criticise his own players and claimed that they were difficult to motivate.

It came after a bitterly disappointing result and performance against the Gunners, but perhaps it could be argued that going public with his thoughts wasn’t the greatest idea.

Nevertheless, he has stood by that assessment it seems and will be looking for more from his squad as they look to bounce back against Tottenham in the League Cup in midweek, but Nicol believes that if the former Napoli boss is struggling to motivate his players, he should even consider resigning, as seen in the video below.

That seems a little over the top in truth, but it could ultimately backfire on Sarri and add to the pressure that is building on his shoulders to ensure Chelsea secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

Should they fail to achieve their objectives and struggle for form, it will raise question marks over his future. However, for now the focus will surely be on putting things right against Spurs rather than considering a shock resignation.