Video: Suarez scores controversial winner for Barca against Leganes, nearly taking the goalkeeper’s head off in the process

Barcelona beat Leganes 3-1 in La Liga on Sunday night, with Luis Suarez grabbing the decisive second goal in unorthodox style.

Ousmane Dembele’s first-half goal was cancelled out by a Martin Braithwaite equaliser early in the second period before Suarez handed Barca the lead once again after 71 minutes.

There was more than a touch of controversy about the Uruguayan’s strike though, as he nearly took Ivan Cuellar’s head off his shoulders to poke the ball home, just as it looked like the Leganes goalkeeper had gathered the ball safely.

Lionel Messi added gloss to the scoreline with a late third, but this game will be remembered for the Suarez winner which probably should have been ruled out for a foul and possibly should have earned him a booking to boot.

Check out the extraordinary moment below, via Twitter.

What a disgrace VAR is in this country and League pic.twitter.com/RsLiA3cyba — Florentino Pérez (@RealFloPerez) January 20, 2019