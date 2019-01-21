Menu

‘What a beast’ – These AC Milan fans react to Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko’s latest impressive display

After a shaky start to life in Italy, Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is seemingly continuing to change opinion as he impressed for AC Milan on Monday.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 24-year-old is on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, while the Italian giants are said to have an option to make it a permanent move this summer.

Based on the level of his performances in recent months, it may well be an easy decision for Milan to make as Bakayoko once again stood out as a key player in their win over Genoa on Monday, which took them back into the top four in Serie A.

Bakayoko struggled in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge last season, failing to show the quality that ultimately earned him his transfer from Monaco.

In turn, his move to Italy was considered crucial in proving his worth moving forward, and with Lucas Biglia sidelined with injury over the last two months, he has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and continues to impress.

As noted in the tweets below, some of which even came from Chelsea fans, he has certainly turned things around after being heavily criticised for not showing his quality previously, and so it remains to be seen if Milan do exercise that reported option to sign him permanently.

From his defensive coverage in front of the backline to his driving runs forward, Bakayoko has seemingly regained his confidence and deserves a great deal of credit for putting a disappointing and difficult period in his career behind him.

Should he continue his current form, it may even leave some Chelsea fans questioning whether or not he perhaps should have been given more time in west London…

