AC Milan transfer news: Italian starlet drops big hint, €20m winger linked with switch

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has seemingly dropped a major hint that he hopes to perhaps play for AC Milan under Gennaro Gattuso in the near future.

The 18-year-old is currently making quite the impression for the Serie B outfit, making 18 appearances so far this season while contributing one goal and five assists.

Given the similarities in their style of play and positioning on the pitch, the talented youngster has even earned early comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, who also came through the youth ranks at Brescia before eventually joining Milan.

Tonali has made no secret of the fact that he supported Milan as a child previously, publicly going on record stating as much, but now he has even admitted his admiration for current boss Gattuso.

“I would love to be coached by Gattuso, it is something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a child,” he is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

Time will tell if he gets his wish, as that is of course no guarantee that Milan will now make an approach to prise him away from Brescia.

Meanwhile, Sportmediaset claim that Milan are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn in an initial loan deal with a €20m option to buy, as per their tweet below.

The 21-year-old has bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 25 appearances so far this season, and it would appear as though that form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Question marks remain over the accuracy of the report as the Rossoneri splashed out £31m on Krzysztof Piatek on Tuesday, as per Sky Sports, and so it remains to be seen if they can even budget for another big-money signing, albeit they are certainly in need of adding a winger to the squad as Gattuso is currently light in that department.